Vandalism diminishes all America stands for

What possible justification does anyone have for taking a pickaxe to Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

The star, located on Hollywood Boulevard, was destroyed around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct 26.

Installed near the Dolby Theatre, Trump received his star in 2007 for hosting “The Apprentice.” Much like the other 2,500 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the space is maintained by the Hollywood Historic Trust and chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

I emailed the Vice President for Media Relations of the Chamber of Commerce, Ana Martinez, pertaining to the vandalism. In response, she sent me the following press release:

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees,” said Leron Gubler, President/CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

Gubler said the Chamber is working with the police in regards to this felony and intends to prosecute to the full extent of the law. He said this is something the Chamber would do for any Walk of Fame star that has been vandalized and they understand that there is surveillance video of the vandalism.

The area will be repaired soon but requires several days of seasoning before a new one can be made. At the same time, vandalism does not add anything constructive to the conversation.

In July, street artist Plastic Jesus constructed a 6-inch wall, topped with barbed wire, around Trump’s star. With miniature American flags and “keep out” signs written in English and Spanish alike, the wall embodied the anger he had for Trump’s plan for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. There was no damage done to the star or the concrete surrounding it.

An individual named Jamie Otis has claimed responsibility for destroying Trump’s star. In an interview with Deadline, Otis said his original intent was to remove the star in one piece from the sidewalk. Once removed, the star would be auctioned to raise money for the victims of Trump’s unwanted sexual advances.

Trump has said before that the women coming forward were not telling the truth and he’s prepared to sue all of them after the Nov. 8 election.

Readers undoubtedly remember when first lady Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high.” But no one on the high ground would ever contemplate committing an act of vandalism.

Leading up to Election Day, the destruction of the star will only cause Trump to double down on his plans. Inflammatory language such as that expressed by Walsh is equally as unacceptable as the damage done to Trump’s star.

During the most recent Democratic National Convention, President Barack Obama said, “Don’t boo. Vote!” The same principle applies to committing acts of vandalism. Don’t vandalize. Vote.

The way civilized people achieve political change, at least in a democracy, is to vote for the most likely enforcer of a positive agenda.

Election Day is fast approaching and early voting has already begun. Going to the polls is the proper way to accomplish change in this nation, not vandalism.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins