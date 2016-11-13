Veteran’s Day celebration on Denton square

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, as per tradition, veterans were celebrated and honored on the Denton square. The University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and the Veterans Service Office of Denton have been collaborating over the last six years in a Veteran’s Day celebration and every year it grows.

Veterans Services Officer Paul Bastiach welcomed the crowd to the Veterans Day celebration.

“We have a great community of veterans services,” Bastiach said. “Denton county is growing bigger and more veterans want to come here.”

In line with tradition, faculty and students from Calhoun Middle School’s Destination Imagination program were handing out hand-made paper poppies on the courthouse lawn. The poppy serves as a symbol for the remembering of those who fought and died in war. People pinned them to their shirts as they listened to the singers, speakers and presenters.

ROTC students from UNT and TWU displayed flags from different branches of the US Military. After a moment of silence, the Sam Houston Singers, directed by Christine Beutner, sang the National Anthem and Armed Forces Medley.

Congressman Michael Burgess was the first speaker to deliver remarks about Veteran’s Day.

“Thank you for all your time and sacrifice,” Burgess said. “You’re among the best this nation has to offer.”

Dean of College of Nursing at TWU Anita Hurst, among many notable people, spoke to a large crowd of civilians, students, veterans and soldiers.

“Veterans day means a lot to us,” said Hurst. “Today, it’s important to give back to our heroes.”

After the speakers gave their words of encouragement and gratitude, Chuck Howell played Amazing Grace on bagpipe.

“Everybody here participating is amazing,” Honor Guard of Vietnam Veterans of America Donnie Townsend said. “I feel blessed to be here.”

Veterans like Donnie stood in the crowd listening to the speakers and watching the crowd. Since Townsend had served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War, being able to witness this celebration made him feel proud of his community.

“It’s great to see people coming together,” former Marine David Bemis said. “Watching people celebrate our sacrifice makes it worth it.”

The celebration ended with Chuck Howell playing Amazing Grace on bagpipes and Echo Taps performed by Larry Crossman and Doug Ebersole. It was a reminder to the community to be grateful for the sacrifices made by our US veterans.

Featured Image: A veteran of the U.S military hold a Texas flag and stands at attention before a crowd of Denton citizens who gathered in Denton Square for a Veteran’s Day service. Ian Melo

