North Texas Daily

The Mean Green volleyball team is on a roll.

North Texas (7-1) defeated New Orleans (5-3) in straight sets (25-14, 25-15, 25-15) Saturday morning in game two of the North Texas Challenge. Junior Karley York led the way with 34 assists, freshman Valerie Valerian set the pace with 11 kills and senior Holly Milam added 15 points.

Milam finished with a .562 hit percentage and led the Mean Green with four blocks.

“I was trying to mix it up today,” Milam said. “Karley York just kept setting me up all game.”

The Mean Green have started the season hot and have won six straight games after a 1-1 start.

Today’s win was fueled by another dominant performance from a freshman on the court. Valerian put on a display and finished second on the team with 12 points.

“They always tell us to get kills and be aggressive,” said Valerian. “So my plan today was to follow that and just be aggressive.”

The Mean Green dominated, defeating the Privateers by double digits each set. Valerian believes that team chemistry and a good locker room are a big part of the team’s success during its recent winning streak.

“Our team culture is continuing to come together,” Valerian said. “Communicating better and building on team chemistry from our big win yesterday is helping us grow.”

As a team, the Mean Green are playing near flawless volleyball. After each game their confidence is building.

With the team culture coming together, team chemistry is building as well. Playing with three freshman starters, the Mean Green have solid veteran leadership to help mold the group together.

Milam is a key leader both on and off the court.

“Every time we win we just want to play better,” Milam said, “From last year we wanted to change our culture and the work put in spring is really paying off.”

The Mean Green face Campbell University at 7 p.m. tonight in the North Texas Challenge and Palileo knows that there is still work to do.

“If we focus on doing the little things on our side and play smarter we will be rewarded for all the hard work we put in,” Palileo said. “We have to make play easier for us. We have to communicate better.”

Featured image: Freshman Valerie Valerian (17) spikes the ball in the third set against the New Orleans Privateers. Madison Gore