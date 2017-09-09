North Texas Daily

Volleyball keeps winning streak alive with win over New Orleans

Back To Homepage

Volleyball keeps winning streak alive with win over New Orleans

Volleyball keeps winning streak alive with win over New Orleans
September 09
17:16 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Mean Green volleyball team is on a roll.

North Texas (7-1)  defeated New Orleans (5-3) in straight sets (25-14, 25-15, 25-15) Saturday morning in game two of the North Texas Challenge. Junior Karley York led the way with 34 assists, freshman Valerie Valerian set the pace with 11 kills and senior Holly Milam added 15 points.

Milam finished with a .562 hit percentage and led the Mean Green with four blocks.

“I was trying to mix it up today,” Milam said. “Karley York just kept setting me up all game.”

The Mean Green have started the season hot and have won six straight games after a 1-1 start.

Today’s win was fueled by another dominant performance from a freshman on the court. Valerian put on a display and finished second on the team with 12 points.

“They always tell us to get kills and be aggressive,” said Valerian. “So my plan today was to follow that and just be aggressive.”

The Mean Green dominated, defeating the Privateers by double digits each set. Valerian believes that team chemistry and a good locker room are a big part of the team’s success during its recent winning streak.

“Our team culture is continuing to come together,” Valerian said. “Communicating better and building on team chemistry from our big win yesterday is helping us grow.”

As a team, the Mean Green are playing near flawless volleyball.  After each game their confidence is building.

With the team culture coming together, team chemistry is building as well. Playing with three freshman starters, the Mean Green have solid veteran leadership to help mold the group together.

Milam is a key leader both on and off the court.

“Every time we win we just want to play better,” Milam said, “From last year we wanted to change our culture and the work put in spring is really paying off.”

The Mean Green face Campbell University at 7 p.m. tonight in the North Texas Challenge and Palileo knows that there is still work to do.

“If we focus on doing the little things on our side and play smarter we will be rewarded for all the hard work we put in,” Palileo said. “We have to make play easier for us. We have to communicate better.”

Next up: the Mean Green face Campbell University at 7 p.m. tonight.

Featured image: Freshman Valerie Valerian (17) spikes the ball in the third set against the New Orleans Privateers. Madison Gore

Tags
mean greennorth texasvolleyball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Berger

Matthew Berger

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

September 7, 2017 Edition

 

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
FINAL: SMU 54, North Texas 32.The Mean Green (1-1) and Mustangs (2-0) both tally 493 yards of total offense in th… https://t.co/KScsmrFONH

- 49 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Touchdown North Texas.Mason Fine connects with Jalen Guyton for a 72-yard TD pass and the Mean Green cut the Mustangs…

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
HALFTIME: SMU 24, North Texas 10.Mason Fine: 14/20, 128 yards and 1 INT Jeffery Wilson: 27 yards and 1 TD on 10 c… https://t.co/Ai2FLX75yI

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Touchdown SMU.Courtland Sutton snags his third TD reception of the first half and the Mustangs lead 24-10.

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Touchdown SMU.The Mustangs convert a 3rd and 13 with a 40-yard TD pass to Courtland Sutton.17-10 #SMU.

- 3 hours ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

44 minutes ago
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
2 hours ago
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.