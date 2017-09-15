North Texas Daily

In its opening match of the Mississippi State tournament, North Texas defeated Southeastern Louisiana in four sets Friday morning, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18.

While the win extends the team’s winning streak to nine, head coach Andrew Palileo expected more from the Mean Green (10-1) against Southeastern Louisiana (1-10).

“I thought mentally we started slowly,” Palileo said. “That made us physically not as quick as we’d like to be.”

After winning their previous four matches 12 sets to none, the Mean Green dropped a close third set Friday.

Afterwards, North Texas locked in and took the fourth set behind a platoon of players who made an impact.

While the statistics show Southeastern Louisiana struggled with their attacking, only managing a .141 attack percentage, a lot of that was due to their own mistakes rather than a strong defensive performance from the Mean Green.

“I think our defense was ok,” Palileo said. “They made a lot of errors but not because of what we were doing. Once we were able to set the block we did a much better job defending around it.”

North Texas finished the match with a .307 attack percentage and was led by senior middle blocker Holly Milam and freshman outside hitter Valerie Valerian, who each had 12 kills.

Junior setter Karley York racked up 50 assists and junior defensive specialist Alyvia Palileo led the team with 10 digs.

A large reason for the motivation to play better to step up their performance is the Mean Green’s next opponent, Mississippi State, which they play at 7 p.m. tonight.

North Texas is 2-1 against Power Five schools this season and Palileo sees Mississippi State as another, and perhaps the final, real test before Conference USA play begins.

“We battled ourselves in this match,” Palileo said. “We’re definitely going to need to play better tonight.

Next up: North Texas looks to extend its winning streak against Mississippi State at 7 p.m. tonight.

Featured Image: Freshman Valerie Valerian (17) spikes the ball in the third set against the New Orleans Privateers. Madison Gore