What it’s like being a Trump supporter

Two weeks ago, a contributing writer to the North Texas Daily published a column about her experiences dating a Trump supporter.

While it was an interesting look at how political views can impact our relationships, UNT students deserve a step further. Conservatives exist on this campus. There are students who identify as Republicans and those students, including myself, deserve to be understood as more than oddities that liberal girlfriends carry around in their pockets.

The United States has always been great. Democracy, equality and hard work are parts of the American experience that will never cease to exist. That’s easy for me to say though.

I’m a white, middle class female who was privileged enough to grow up in a middle class home. I went to public schools and was provided for by a loving family. I say this because it’s important to me, as a writer, to be honest about who I am and the background I have.

I am a junior at the University of North Texas and consider myself a conservative Republican. I believe that hard work leads to success. I don’t believe that abortion is something to take casually. I respect the flag and the lost lives that gave us the right to fly it. I believe in the United States of America, but I know it is flawed. We are flawed.

After the last presidential election, lots of opinions became amplified, from both the far left and far right. Politics is something that, for my generation, took a backseat for a majority of our lives until the election. No matter which side of the aisle you sat on, this was an important election. For a lot of us, it was the first presidential election we were allowed to vote in.

Bernie Sanders appealed to millennials with his laid back demeanor, but his popularity went beyond that. The way Sanders spoke about people, and how he wanted to help them, was beautiful and reminiscent of President Obama’s campaign speeches in 2008.

In reality, however, the economics behind Sanders’ plans and hopes for free college tuition were faulty. Trump appealed to rural Americans and became the rallying point which conservatives stood by – whether or not we agreed with all of his political aspirations. Hillary Clinton ended up scoring the Democratic nomination and carried with her female voters of all ages.

Being told that you’re less of a woman because you didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton is ridiculous. It’s hypocritical and rude, honestly. Yes, I am a female. Yes, I love my body and want to protect my rights, but those rights weren’t the only rights at risk of loss during the election. There were so many issues, so many parts of American life that were up for debate that every citizen prioritized differently, but being a woman who supports the Republican Party does not make you less of a woman.

Being a conservative doesn’t make you less of a person or less of a student on this campus. Your voice is just as loud as anyone else’s and you have every right to use it. America has been great over centuries, because of the young people who stood up for what they believed in. Presidents change, policies change and time goes on, but the spirit of America is one of diversity.

It’s OK if you don’t agree with me – I don’t expect you to – but I want this campus to be open to all viewpoints. I want students to be able to have political discussions that involve both perspectives, and I hope my writing will start those conversations.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins