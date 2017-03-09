What to consider for senior year

I’m just going to say it, I’m coming down with a hard case of senioritis. Is it just me or are the last two semesters in college the hardest times of our lives? My freshmen, sophomore and junior years do not compare with my current senior year.

Before I go on, I just want to point out that your senior year is a time for celebration. All of those late nights of studying and hard work are about to pay off. You have every right to be excited.

The plus side is that we’re finally about to graduate from college and start a new chapter in our lives. The downside is we’re about to graduate college and we still have a million unanswered questions to figure out. What does the future have in store for us?

Our friends and family are starting to ask those difficult questions and expect an answer. What are you doing after you graduate? Are you thinking about moving back home or staying in Denton? Do you have a job already? Are you having a graduation party? Are you going to grad school?

I completely agree that these are important questions, but we’re still struggling to find the answers to those questions as well. We are not entirely sure of what we are going to do after graduation. Right now, all we want to do is graduate from college.

As much as I hate to admit it, my ability to keep my motivation alive is becoming a struggle. The only thing that is helping me to stay motivated is the constant reminder of how hard I had to work to get to this point and I cannot mess it up with a failing grade.

I’m at that point when exams, essays, homework, late night studying sessions in the library and relying on energy drinks to keep me awake so I can get a few extra hours is starting to become less of an essence.

But we cannot quit when we’re almost there. It’s important that we find ways to stay motivated to work hard, if not harder. When we walk across that stage with our caps and gowns, we can relax.

Finding a way to stay motivated can be tricky, but not impossible. Find a friend that you can stay dedicated to when you need to go to the library, keep a chart of all your remaining assignments to cross out in succession and make a senior bucket list of things you want to do before you graduate college. For example, I have always wanted to finish a semester with straight As in college, and what better time than my last semester.

But maybe your goals at this point have nothing to do with grades and more to do with getting involved in school organizations. Maybe you have always wanted to get involved in different organizations, but felt you never had the time. There is no better time than now to complete your college bucket list.

For everyone who is not a senior yet, please do not let this worry you into thinking your senior year will be nothing but stress on top of stress. Being a senior is amazing and it’s something to look forward to.

Seniors, this is our last year of as an undergrad in college. We have earned the right to enjoy it.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins