Where to watch tonight’s presidential debate. And drinking games to make it tolerable.
The first of four presidential debates begins tonight at 8 p.m. There are many places on the internet where you can watch the debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, but here are a few. And also, see drinking games you can play while you watch.
The debate can be watched on ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Twitter will stream the debate here. The debate can be watched on ABC, on their Facebook Live stream. CBS News will also be offering a free live stream through its CBSN service, available on mobile and web. The Washington Post will stream it here. If you have the great to access virtual reality, go here to stream the debate “in person.”
Take a shot for every word your choice candidate says with this drinking game.
If you are a more competitive drinker, play this game with a group of friends.
And if you’re trying to get drunk for the heck of it, play this game.
