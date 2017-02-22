47 Views

Why students should care about sports revenue

Nate Jackson | Staff Writer

In America, we have ingrained certain indispensable values into our society such as freedom, the pursuit of happiness and college sports. There are few things in our democracy more polarizing than sports, maybe race and politics. The reason being is that nothing exemplifies the conflicts life presents quite like sports does.

Students should take a vested interest in the success of their school’s sports, especially the revenue-generating ones. Not only do they directly affect the advancement of a university, they also contribute to a dynamic, quality education.

When an 18-year-old high school senior is considering what college to attend, in most instances, the competitiveness of the football and men’s basketball team are taken into consideration. Everyone wants to be part of the winning team.

According to the National Association of College and University Business Officers, the quality of an institution’s brand helps determine the kinds of students and faculty a college can attract. “College athletics typically form part of that brand” for better or worse.

The example I like using to give my colleagues a better understanding of this concept is the Ivy league. Schools such as Princeton, Columbia, Yale or Harvard don’t depend on athletics to help form a reputable brand. The prestige of those schools does enough for their brand. They’ve produced the most powerful men in the free world for hundreds of years.

Even Harvard implemented the first systematic fundraising campaign in the U.S. in 1641. That said, they don’t need athletics to advance their curriculum or entice incoming students to open their checkbooks.

Which is the perfect transition into my other point: alumni giving. There is a direct relationship between athletic success and alumni donations, also known as athletic revenue. According to CBS Sports, by the end of 2015, Texas had athletic revenue close to $180 million, Ohio State had revenue at $171 million and Alabama was sitting at $151 million.

Alumni are motivated by various things, and some people feel that it’s their duty to give back to their specific concentration or to the overall well-being of their school. But when winning is a legacy, it’s a lot easier to pick up the phone and convince alumni to stay tied in and be involved with whatever their old university is doing.

The misconception that all revenue is generated by athletic departments is false. It would be naïve to think that some of that money doesn’t go back into the department, but many contributions get distributed throughout schools for many other uses.

As for the University of North Texas, we generate $8.35 million in athletic revenue between men and women’s sports, which results in a $3.24 million profit. In the midst of firing and hiring athletic directors, it’s a positive thing that we’re still able to turn a profit, while other schools often take subsidies from the federal government.

While our school gains and maintains notoriety for the performing arts, I think it’s very important to pay attention or get involved with our athletic teams. Universities depend on cohesiveness between all of the different disciplines to achieve what we aspire to be holistically.

Featured Illustration: Antonio Mercado