Why there was no polling place at UNT on Election Day

Staff Reports

While waiting in long lines throughout the country for Election Day, students asked why UNT didn’t have a polling place.

Lannie Noble, Denton County Elections administrator, said the way polling places are determined by precinct and UNT did not fall near their precinct locations.

“We try to space them out according to the density of the population,” Noble said. “We are always working with UNT to offer polling places.”

Noble said there were 22 polling places for early voting and 112 for Election Day. He said the election’s administration opened 20 additional polls during the 2014 Governor election between Republican Greg Abbott and Democrat Wendy Davis. And while graduate student Nicolas Austin said he didn’t find it weird there isn’t one at UNT as it would cause a lot of traffic.

“I guess they didn’t have one on campus because today’s the last day,” Austin said. “But if we never had one on campus then yeah, it’d be weird.”