North Texas Daily

Senior kicker Trevor Moore and senior running back Jeffery Wilson have been recognized by Conference USA for their performances against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Saturday. Wilson was awarded C-USA Offensive Player of the Week and Moore was selected as the C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Wilson set a season-high mark with 211 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown. His longest run came on a 34-yard burst and the lone score was a stretch to the left side from two yards out.

Wilson is now averaging 8.2 yards per rush and 129.5 yards per game, which is good for 11th in the country. That mark throughout a 13-game season would give Wilson the second-best rushing season in North Texas history.

Moore sealed the game for the Mean Green with a 22-yard field goal to give North Texas the lead with seven seconds left in the game.

He also converted 29, 40 and 45-yard field goals, two of which came in the fourth quarter to help the Mean Green separate from the Blazers.

Moore remained perfect on his PATs, going four for four on his kicks. He is now 17-for-17 on extra points this season and is 116-for-116 in his career. He also recovered the fumble on the final kick return with UAB attempting to lateral the ball as time expired.

Featured Image: North Texas senior running back Jeffery Wilson runs the ball in a game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Sept.23 at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green defeated UAB 46-43. Sara Carpenter