North Texas Daily

Senior running back Jeffrey Wilson was well rewarded for his rushing outburst Saturday night against Lamar.

Conference USA named Wilson its Offensive Player of the Week Monday for his 176-yard, three touchdown game. He averaged almost 15 yards per carry to lead the Mean Green t0 a 59-14 drubbing of the Lamar Cardinals.

Wilson needed just 12 carries, the last of which was a 62-yard touchdown burst with 8:28 left in the second quarter, to finish with one of the most explosive outings of his career.

At the same time, Wilson moved into the top-10 in both career yards and touchdowns in North Texas history.

“We challenged our O-line at the beginning of the week to dominate of front and those guys did a tremendous job of doing that,” Wilson said after Saturday’s game. “I give them all the congrats and all glory to the man above.”

The Mean Green and Wilson will look to build on the dominating offensive performance in a rivalry matchup against SMU this Saturday in Dallas.