With a few precincts reporting, Republicans remain strong
Here’s the latest results from Denton County:
President and Vice President – 46 of 158 precincts reporting
Donald Trump / Mike Pence – 58.80 percent
Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine – 36.73 percent
Gary Johnson / William Held – 3.66 percent
Jill Stein / Ajamu Baraka – 0.081 percent
U.S. House seat District 26 – 42of 152 precincts reporting
Michael C. Burgess – 65.80 percent
Eric Mauck – 30.38 percent
Mark Boler – 3.83 percent
Texas Senate seat District 12 – 37 of 129 precincts reporting
Jane Nelson – 83.23 percent
Rod Wingo – 16.77 percent
Texas House seat District 64 – 17 of 44 precincts Reporting
Lynn Stucky – 61.94 percent
Connor Flanagan – 38.06 percent
