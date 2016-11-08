  • Home
With a few precincts reporting, Republicans remain strong
November 8, 2016

Staff Reports

Here’s the latest results from Denton County:

President and Vice President – 46 of 158 precincts reporting

Donald Trump / Mike Pence – 58.80 percent
Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine – 36.73 percent
Gary Johnson / William Held – 3.66 percent
Jill Stein / Ajamu Baraka – 0.081 percent

U.S. House seat District 26 – 42of 152 precincts reporting

Michael C. Burgess – 65.80 percent
Eric Mauck – 30.38 percent
Mark Boler – 3.83 percent

Texas Senate seat District 12 – 37 of 129 precincts reporting

Jane Nelson – 83.23 percent
Rod Wingo – 16.77 percent

Texas House seat District 64 – 17 of 44 precincts Reporting

Lynn Stucky – 61.94 percent
Connor Flanagan – 38.06 percent

Featured image by Evan Groom

Adalberto Toledo
Adalberto Toledo 16 posts

