With victory at Army, North Texas football two wins from bowl game

Blistry New York weather conditions and the second best defense in the nation did not do much to stop North Texas football at Army West Point.

The Mean Green (4-3, 2-1) defeated Army (4-3) 35-18, marking the first time in program history the team won at West Point. It was also the first time North Texas has won back-to-back road games since 2013.

“They did a great job all night,” head coach Seth Littrell said. “They’ve been working against the triple option and these coaches have done a great job with these young men.”

The first half was slow for both sides, as the Mean Green managed minus two yards of rushing in the first half.

But junior defensive back Eric Jenkins and junior running back Jeffery Wilson took over in the second half. Jenkins forced a fumble and recovered it, and ran back an interception for a touchdown in the first half while Wilson rushed for 160 to go along with three touchdowns.

Wilson now has 12 touchdowns on the year, tied for 7th nationally.

“He’s a special player, and a special kid,” Littrell said. “We need to do a better job of giving him more chances.”

Army sputtered out of the gate with a turnover on its third play from scrimmage, which became a recurring theme throughout the game. The Black Knights turned the ball over seven times over the course of the game.

North Texas’ defense rendered Army’s triple option offense nearly useless, as no Black Knight rusher finished with 100 yards.

Army got the scoring started on a nine-yard touchdown rush from sophomore running back Darnell Wollfolk. Moments later, North Texas answered with a 34-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Mason Fine to sophomore receiver Terian Goree. It was Goree’s first touchdown catch of the year.

The defense continued to shine in the first half, as the defense put points on the board with a tip-drill pick-six from Jenkins, his second pick-six in as many quarters.

The two defenses continued to control the game, as North Texas held Army to a second quarter field goal, entering the locker room at halftime leading 14-10.

The Mean Green opened the second half with a bang via the legs of the offensive man of the afternoon. Wilson scampered 41 yards to the house to put North Texas on top 21-10.

Army continued to struggle to protect the football, as the Black Nights fumbled, a turnover North Texas capitalized on.

The Mean Green added another touchdown run from Wilson, but The Black Knights pulled to within 10 after a touchdown and two-point conversion.

That was the last time Army scored, however, as the Black Knights shot itself in the foot again. Jenkins forced yet another fumble, and Wilson capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Mean Green up 35-18. Senior safety James Gray picked off junior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw to finish off the ballgame.

With the victory, North Texas improves to 3-0 this season when scoring 21 points or more and are two victories away from a bowl game.

Next up: The Mean Green travel to take on UTSA at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Featured Image: North Texas junior running back Jeffery Wilson (26) runs the sideline against MTSU. Colin Mitchell