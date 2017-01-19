Woes continue for men’s basketball in seventh consecutive loss

Clay Massey | Senior Sports Writer

It looked like it was going to be another blowout.

But a late run in the final three minutes of the game made things a little more interesting.

North Texas’ late efforts ultimately fell short, though, as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the Mean Green (6-12, 0-6) 75-65 in Hattiesburg. Southern Miss (6-12, 3-3) led by 21 before North Texas clawed back into the game.

With the loss, the Mean Green have now lost seven straight and nine of their last 11 games.

A dismal 41.7 percent from the free throw line significantly hurt the Mean Green’s chances and a chance to pick up their first win since Dec. 20, 2016.

“We’ve got to make our free throws,” head coach Tony Benford said. “If we make our free throws we go into half down by five or six. We made a big run at them because we were aggressive and got some easy baskets in the paint and made some threes.”

North Texas finally got senior guard Deckie Johnson back for his first minutes since Jan. 2.

But as one player returned, another went down for a team that has been plagued by injuries all season.

Sophomore center Rickey Brice Jr. after injuring his ankle in practice. Benford doubts Brice will play against Louisiana Tech University on Saturday. The Mean Green were also without senior guard Keith Frazier, who did not travel with the team and has been sidelined with knee soreness.

Luckily for North Texas, senior forward Derail Green posted a season high 17 points. Along with Green, freshman guards Ryan Woolridge and AJ Lawson added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

For Green, the new personal best didn’t matter much in the loss.

“I didn’t even know how many points I had,” Green said. “I was just trying to play hard for my team.”

Southern Miss was led by a career-high performance of its own in the win. Senior guard Quinton Campbell led all scorers with a 26-point night.

“Campbell was very aggressive,” Benford said. “We couldn’t contain him. He’s a tough match up for us. We started staying on him early and he got away from us.”

The game looked dead in the second half as Southern Miss built up to a 21-point lead.

But the Mean Green never quite gave up. With just 1:40 to play, a big three-point shot by Johnson pulled North Texas within nine.

Making shots from the field were not the problem. It was a faulty night at the charity stripe that sent the Mean Green home with their seventh straight loss.

“We just have to take our time,” Lawson said of free throws. “We work on them a lot in practice, and coach focuses on them”

North Texas hopes to end the skid when it travels to face Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Another loss, however, and the Mean Green’s losing streak will be at eight games — the longest of the Benford era.

“I’ve been to a couple of universities, and know if you get in slumps you just have to keep on swinging,” Green said. “Keep fighting. Eventually something positive will happen.”

Featured image: North Texas freshman guad Ryan Woolridge (0) drives the basket for an acrobatic layup against South East Louisiana. Colin Mitchell