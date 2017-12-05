Women’s basketball falls just short of upset win over Indiana

The Mean Green women’s basketball team took its one-loss record on the road as they traveled to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the University of Indiana.

The team got off to a slow start defensively Tuesday night, which came as somewhat of a surprise because of the way defense has been a strong suit during the early part of the year. North Texas (6-1) fought back but fell short in 68-63 loss.

“We didn’t come out with the energy defensively,” junior guard Terriell Bradley said. “It was a great learning experience for us to have.”

Bradley finished with a double-double in the loss after scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Hoosiers took a 41-28 lead into the half, making it to the free throw line 19 times through two quarters while the Mean Green only had nine attempts. Indiana also shot 50% from the field as the Hoosiers’ Tyra Buss, who ranks No. 5 in the Big 10 in scoring, dropped 26 points and had five rebounds to lead Indiana.

The Mean Green rallied in the second half, even taking a lead with 3:52 left in the game. They could not hold onto this lead though, as a Bradley lay-up was the last field goal North Texas made in the game.

They finished the night shooting 0-for-5 from the field while Indiana finished the game with five consecutive makes to pull away.

“We held the lead at a point but just couldn’t hold onto it,” freshman point guard Trena Mims said. “Our defense wasn’t how it normally was and we started slow.”

Mims played the entire 40 minutes of the team’s five-point loss, finishing with nine points and three assists.

Showing that they are able to compete with even Power Five teams in college basketball is one positive North Texas is able to take from the loss. After their slow start, the team rallied late but – but lost it in the last minutes.

Losing a tight game in heart-breaking fashion is sure to add to the fire of an already confident North Texas team.

“We know what kind of team we are and defense is something we take pride in,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We put ourselves in too big of a hole early to win the game but we learned that we must play hard all forty minutes of the game and that we can compete with any and everybody.”

Next up: North Texas hosts La Salle at 3 p.m. Saturday.