Women’s basketball falls to 0-3, drops final game of WNIT tournament

In their final game in the WNIT tournament, the Mean Green women’s basketball team suffered their third loss of the season Saturday evening to the University of Nebraska at Omaha 85-57.

The 28-point drubbing is the worst defeat in the Jalie Mitchell coaching era, as North Texas (0-3) was unable to stop the Mavericks (1-2) throughout the game.

“I don’t think our energy was as high as it should’ve been,” senior guard Candice Adams said. “We had spurts where we had high energy, but for 40 minutes I don’t think it was high enough.”

After trailing the Mavericks by only nine at halftime, the first seven minutes of the second half busted the game open. Omaha made its first 10 shot attempts from the floor and scored 24 points to the Mean Green’s 10, pushing the lead to 23.

Their hot shooting, especially from behind the arc, continued for the rest of the game as the Mavericks shot 45.8 percent from three-point ranger. Omaha’s 25 assists were indicative of their ball movement and a level of execution North Texas was unable to match.

“I think we could have done more defensively, but it’s hard playing a shooting team,” freshman forward Madi Townley said. “If we would have played better defense we could have possibly won, but they were hot.”

As for the Mean Green, they had yet another offensively challenged night, shooting just 34 percent and 5-of-18 from three. No player reached double digits, but four players managed to score eight in the loss.

Mitchell was understandably frustrated with their performance and echoed what she has said the past few games.

“We didn’t take very good shots,” Mitchell said. “Our shot selection was very poor, our guards were 3 for 23 from the field and I feel like I’m saying the same thing after every game. We have to change the shots that we are taking, and the ones that we get that are easy. We have to knock them down.”