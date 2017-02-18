Women’s basketball knocks off UTSA in OT, extends win streak to five

With the Mean Green down three points with 1:39 left in the game, Candice Adams rose up for a 3-point shot hoping to tie the game for the first time since the first quarter. She failed to connect on the try, and just a short time later the Mean Green found themselves trailing by four with 38 seconds left.

After senior guard Kelsey Criner made two free throws and the University of Texas at San Antonio split a pair at the line, North Texas again found themselves within one possession. The Mean Green had the ball, trailed 51-48 and just seven seconds remained on the clock.

“[The play] was basically drawn up for the drive and kick to happen with [Adams], and if they left it open she would knock it down,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said.

And knock it down she did.

Adams received the pass at nearly the same spot where she missed her chance to tie the game with 1:39 left, but this time the senior drained it with almost no time remaining. The bucket sent the game to overtime tied at 51-51.

“I can’t even explain [the feeling],” Adams said. “I just know that it felt right, by the grace of God my mechanics were intact and everything fell into place.”

Adams shot gave the Mean Green the chance they needed to pull the game out in overtime and North Texas went on to win its fifth straight game 58-55.

Heading into halftime, North Texas (11-14, 8-6) was down 26-16 to UTSA (11-14, 7-7). Mitchell’s team went 10 whole minutes without scoring from the two-minute mark in the first quarter to late in the second.

During the halftime break, the Mean Green stayed in the locker room until there were just two minutes left before the third quarter began. The extended time spent in the locker making adjustments paid off as North Texas scored more than twice their first half total en route to the comeback win.

“I was not happy at all with our first half,” Mitchell said. “We talked about it at halftime, and I thought we came out and were much better and we pulled it out.”

Criner led the way with 15 points and five assists, Adams added 12 on four 3-pointers and senior forward Terra Ellison posted six points and eight rebounds.

The 58-point scoring output was the lowest total for the Mean Green in their last five games and the 33.9 shooting percentage was the lowest in any win this season. Regardless, North Texas has proven it has the capability to win close games down the stretch – even when the team is not playing at its best.

The comeback win extends the North Texas win streak to five games and puts the Mean Green at seventh in the Conference USA standings. The team clinched a spot in the C-USA Championships and will now focus on improving its seeding as the regular season winds down.

“It’s almost playoff time, so you have to gel together, you have to come together,” Adams said. “We’ve figured it out at the right time and it shows on the court, [that’s] five in a row now.”

Next up: North Texas continues its road trek against Louisiana Tech University at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.