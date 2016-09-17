Women’s cross country finishes in historical fashion at Ken Garland Invitational

The women’s cross country team finished the Ken Garland Invitational in historic fashion on Saturday.

For the first time ever, a member of the North Texas women’s team crossed the finish line first, snagging the gold. Sophomore Susannah Lynch was the one who etched her name into the record books, finishing with a time of 18:01.3, 37 seconds ahead of the second place runner from the University of Oklahoma.

“[It’s] pretty amazing it hasn’t happened before,” Lynch said. “I’m really happy with all the girls. They all pulled through for a really nice day. I’m just really proud of everyone”

The men took home the bronze in third place, finishing behind Baylor University and the University of Texas at Arlington.

Going into the meet, head coach Stefanie Slekis was aware of the stiff competition on both sides, particularly for the men.

“We knew it would a tough race for the men’s side to go out and win,” Slekis said. “I think we competed well. We’re right where we want to be for the results we want for November, and that’s what we got to focus on.”

The team now has two weeks to prepare for the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival in Fayetteville, Arizona.

“I think we’re on pace to have our best finishes yet at the conference and regional level,” Slekis said. “I’m really proud of this group of girls and they’ve worked really hard.”