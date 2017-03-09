Zero waste: a minimalist lifestyle



Featured Image: Featured Image: Jackson Dean and Natasha Driedger have committed to a “zero waste” lifestyle, where they do their best to create as little trash as possible in their day-to-day lives. Their goal is to be role-models and inspiration in the Denton community. When they are not at home, grocery shopping or at work, any person can find them out on nature trails or enjoying the environment they wish to preserve. Here, they pose for a photo with their dog Ollie at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center in Denton, Texas. Tomas Gonzalez