Zero waste: a minimalist lifestyle
Featured Image: Featured Image: Jackson Dean and Natasha Driedger have committed to a “zero waste” lifestyle, where they do their best to create as little trash as possible in their day-to-day lives. Their goal is to be role-models and inspiration in the Denton community. When they are not at home, grocery shopping or at work, any person can find them out on nature trails or enjoying the environment they wish to preserve. Here, they pose for a photo with their dog Ollie at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center in Denton, Texas. Tomas Gonzalez
About author
You might also like
Denton’s taco culture thrives
Obed Manuel // Senior Staff Writer Within a one-mile stretch on East McKinney Street, past the Denton Square and the railroad tracks, sit four small, rest-stop style restaurants. These taco
‘The Man With Four Legs’ defines human empathy by lack thereof
Matt Payne | Copy Editor @MattePaper I was confused in deciding what type of film I was vetting myself to watch at the start of indie filmmaker Ed Christmas’ latest
No flash, no frills, folk music
Christina Ulsh / Senior Staff Writer The sun is heading west in the sky. The ticking of a lawn sprinkler is the only sound in the calm neighborhood north of
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!