Babe Bash brings Denton crowd back for more

As the middle floor of Andy’s Bar slowly begins filling up on a cold January night with people of all ages and styles, the eclectic atmosphere began to form with both locals and new faces eager to hear new, unique modern music, along with a mix of old school rock ‘n’ roll.

Local music hub Andy’s Bar celebrated female talent featured in their annual Babe Bash concert on Saturday. With a stacked lineup, this year’s bash featured acts like Tricounty Terror, The Red Death, Hen and The Cocks and solo artist Sydney Wright.

The original idea for Babe Bash dates back to 2011 when now-lead singer for The Red Death Kitty Holt and friend Sydney Wright came up with the idea of creating an opportunity for women to take part in Denton’s live music scene.

“[We] really wanted to encourage women to go out and try stage performance,” Holt said.

At the time, the two women were part of a Runaways cover band when they regularly found themselves playing shows at the now-closed Hailey’s Club in Denton where they quickly noticed the crowd’s continued support for local female artists.

Fast forward seven years later and Wright and Holt are taking the stage on an all-female bill at Andy’s to a packed crowd for the third annual Babe Bash.

“It’s all about bringing the people together and celebrating female artists,” said Blake McDaniel, general manager of Andy’s Bar.

As Denton’s audience made its support for female talent clear, the success of Babe Bash isn’t going unnoticed by the venue, either.

“There is a possibility for an expansion, such as a two-day event,” McDaniel said.

Though the show focuses around the idea of highlighting female talent specifically, Babe Bash is a part of the bigger picture for some attendees who see it as an asset to Denton’s nightlife.

“Having this annual event at Andy’s brings the community together for regulars and the new people, too,” Babe Bash attendee Savannah McBroom said.

While being in a room filled with people who enjoy watching female artists perform, each act brought the crowd together with a welcoming evening for anyone who walked through the door.

Among the welcoming artists was Wright, a now well-known local female artist and Denton native, who traveled back home from Austin where she now lives and works as a sound engineer.

Wright’s enthusiasm to be back in town, surrounded by friends and excitement to perform once again, was evident throughout the building.

However, the atmosphere of excitement did not just end with Wright.

Cameron Holt, guitarist for The Red Death and brother of vocalist Kitty Holt, shared his enthusiasm about performing for the first time with band after a few months of taking a break.

“Letting people see what we’ve been working on and seeing the crowd’s reaction to a new song is my favorite part of getting to perform here,” Cameron said.

What started as a desire for more female artists to be able to do what they love and enjoy has now become a reality of excitement for locals and band members to participate in this successful event.

Though Babe Bash remains a highly anticipated event among locals every year, by the end of the night, the third installment proved the bar of support for female musicians in Denton can only continue to be raised.

Featured Image: Sydney Wright performs at Andy’s Bar as part of Babe Bash. Ashley Gallegos