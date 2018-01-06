Band Together Denton postponed due to concerns about sexual misconduct

Band Together Denton, a two-day house show music festival, is being rescheduled after allegations of sexual assault surfaced surrounding the event’s published venue, the Jagoe House.

The announcement came Saturday night from a Facebook post that stated the 2018 festival will still happen, though new dates have not yet been announced.

The post stated the decision was made because of safety issues and concerns brought up by fans, bands and venues. The rescheduling gives festival organizers time to create a plan that ensures the safety of attendees, according to the Facebook post.

On Wednesday, the Jagoe House — the DIY festival’s initial — announced it would be closing due to allegations of multiple sexual assaults occurring at the venue. The allegations occurred on social media from individuals and local online publication The Dentonite, which posted that some of the assaults were also reported to the Denton Police Department.

This is the second year of Band Together Denton. The festival will benefit Youth and Family Counseling, an organization that keeps younger offenders out of the juvenile justice system.

In 2017, the festival had 60 bands performing at 10 house venues. Of the proceeds, 60 percent were donated to Mentor Denton.

Featured Image: Local band Monogamizer played a set last January at Load-In as a part of Band Together Denton. Sara Carpenter