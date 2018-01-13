Bradley, Holmes spark women’s basketball in win over Charlotte

In their last game before the second semester, the University of North Texas women’s basketball team hosted the University of North Carolina at Charlotte at the Super Pit Saturday afternoon.

Looking to notch their first ever win against Charlotte after entering 0-7, the Mean Green locked in late.

Two 49er free throws resulted in a 66-63 Charlotte lead, but a minor scrum and a call against North Texas only ignited the Mean Green faithful. Junior guard Terriell Bradley subsequently drilled two free throws just inside the two minute mark to tie the game at 68 and North Texas forced a turnover on the ensuing possession.

With 27 seconds left in regulation, freshman guard Lauren Holmes found herself open in the corner for three. Holmes set her feet and fired, nailing the three to essentially seal the win late as the Mean Green (11-5, 2-2) defeated Charlotte (6-11, 2-2) 73-68.

“We knew that [shot] would be open on that initial side or maybe on ball reversal,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “That’s a play we run often and they’re comfortable shooting in those spots. That was super, super clutch for her to take that and knock it down.”

Holmes ended the night with only six points on six shots, but the sharpshooting freshman was ready when it mattered most.

“I was just thinking, ‘I’m going to make it’,” Holmes said. “I’m glad they trusted me to take the shot.”

Bradley led all scorers with 22 points, her third game in conference play with at least that total. Junior guard Grace Goodhart finished with 14 points, 11 in the second half, and set season-high’s with six assists and four three-pointers. Freshman point guard Trena Mims scored 11 points and junior post Micayla Buckner pitched in 10 points and six rebounds to round out the four double-digit scorers.

Goodhart started somewhat slow before rattling off three threes in the second half in the win.

“In the first half I hit one three but most of my shots didn’t go in,” Goodhart said. “Like Lauren said, ‘shooters keep shooting.’ The whole team was behind me and let me know to keep my head up and my confidence up and keep shooting. That’s what I tried to do in the third quarter and the rest of the game.”

For the second straight contest, the team hit 10 threes, 20 made attempts the most over a two game span in school history.

Holmes hit the biggest of those 20 threes in a win that puts the Mean Green at .500 in conference play and one win away from matching last year’s total win tally of 12.

The game winning play might have looked good on the court, but Mitchell credits the players for coming in clutch as they are now 4-3 in games decided by seven points or less.

“I was kind of shocked at how wide open she was, to be honest,” Mitchell said. “But it was beautiful. They make me look good.”

Next up: North Texas faces Middle Tennessee on the road on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Featured image: Mean Green Basketball Player Terriell Bradley (23) guards against opponent Texas A&M International. Madison Gore