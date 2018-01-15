North Texas Daily

Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day inspires and entertains

Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day inspires and entertains

January 15
23:53 2018
In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the MLK Jr. Recreation Center in Southeast Denton put on a celebration called “Freedom Comes From Within Us.” The celebration was jam-packed with musical performances, speakers and surprise guests. Reverends from around the area spoke about Dr. King’s legacy and offered their words of wisdom, along with prayer, while a choir group belted out a soulful gospel tune. Alpha Phi Alpha came together to lead the march from the UNT Union to the recreation center where some members gave a presentation about the history of Dr. King. Photos by Mallory Cammarata

