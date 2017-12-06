‘Coco’ is a marvelous look into a culture underrepresented for too long

“Never underestimate the power of music.”

“Coco” is a richly detailed tale of familial traditions, the celebration of living life and also the celebration of what comes after life.

Pixar’s efforts are all extremely admirable, even the ones that are considerably lesser than some of their stronger efforts. But with “Coco,” they have reached a new level of visual storytelling with its stunning animation and the film’s incredibly detailed world building and environments. Not only this, but they have tacked on a beautiful, emotionally powerful and thoughtful narrative to match its already beautiful visual splendor.

The film follows Miguel, a boy who — despite his family’s wishes — wants to pursue his passion for music and become a musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Various events bring him to the Land of the Dead during Dia de Los Muertos, where he meets a trickster named Héctor who once performed with Ernesto. Together, the two go on an adventure to find Ernesto and receive his “blessing” so Miguel can get back to the human world before he gets stuck in the Land of the Dead.

While the story has twists, turns and beautiful imagery, “Coco” celebrates various aspects of Hispanic culture that are widely celebrated but not often represented through film.

“Coco” presents the culture it is representing in a way that more films should aspire to do.

This is a culture which is vastly underrepresented in not only film but in any form of media. I hope now more films will be able to represent different cultures in a way which makes people of these cultures feel more included.

I am so glad the kids growing up now will be able to experience this representation of culture and history thanks to film (alongside the 2014 animated movie “Book of Life” which also represents Dia de Los Muertos and Hispanic culture). Inclusivity of all cultures is important, and I am more than glad “Coco” is the film to hopefully begin the push for this.

I could go on and on about how wonderful “Coco” is, but there is no amount of adjectives I can use to describe just how beautiful and affecting the film’s story is. It follows somewhat of a familiar formula animated films usually have, but hey — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. You most likely already knew this, but bring your tissues because you are going to need them.

I really have not stopped thinking about “Coco” since I saw it because of how well it embraces and utilizes culture to paint a cinematic picture in a way audiences have not always seen before, which is a rarity in cinema.

I urge anyone reading this to please rush out to the theater and support this film because it truly deserves it, and the people it represents deserve it just as much.