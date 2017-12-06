North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

‘Coco’ is a marvelous look into a culture underrepresented for too long

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

‘Coco’ is a marvelous look into a culture underrepresented for too long

‘Coco’ is a marvelous look into a culture underrepresented for too long
December 06
21:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

“Never underestimate the power of music.”

“Coco” is a richly detailed tale of familial traditions, the celebration of living life and also the celebration of what comes after life.

Pixar’s efforts are all extremely admirable, even the ones that are considerably lesser than some of their stronger efforts. But with “Coco,” they have reached a new level of visual storytelling with its stunning animation and the film’s incredibly detailed world building and environments. Not only this, but they have tacked on a beautiful, emotionally powerful and thoughtful narrative to match its already beautiful visual splendor.

The film follows Miguel, a boy who — despite his family’s wishes — wants to pursue his passion for music and become a musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Various events bring him to the Land of the Dead during Dia de Los Muertos, where he meets a trickster named Héctor who once performed with Ernesto. Together, the two go on an adventure to find Ernesto and receive his “blessing” so Miguel can get back to the human world before he gets stuck in the Land of the Dead.

While the story has twists, turns and beautiful imagery, “Coco” celebrates various aspects of Hispanic culture that are widely celebrated but not often represented through film.

“Coco” presents the culture it is representing in a way that more films should aspire to do.

This is a culture which is vastly underrepresented in not only film but in any form of media. I hope now more films will be able to represent different cultures in a way which makes people of these cultures feel more included.

I am so glad the kids growing up now will be able to experience this representation of culture and history thanks to film (alongside the 2014 animated movie “Book of Life” which also represents Dia de Los Muertos and Hispanic culture). Inclusivity of all cultures is important, and I am more than glad “Coco” is the film to hopefully begin the push for this.

I could go on and on about how wonderful “Coco” is, but there is no amount of adjectives I can use to describe just how beautiful and affecting the film’s story is. It follows somewhat of a familiar formula animated films usually have, but hey — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. You most likely already knew this, but bring your tissues because you are going to need them.

I really have not stopped thinking about “Coco” since I saw it because of how well it embraces and utilizes culture to paint a cinematic picture in a way audiences have not always seen before, which is a rarity in cinema.

I urge anyone reading this to please rush out to the theater and support this film because it truly deserves it, and the people it represents deserve it just as much.

Tags
animatedCocoDisneydosemoviePixar
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Spencer Kain

Spencer Kain

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

December 7, 2017 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
In our final edition of the semester: a look into the Kuehne Speaker Series found the Trump Jr. event raised less f… https://t.co/bZME38IB6v

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: North Texas wins 79-76 in OT after a monster game from Roosevelt Smart (22 points) and AJ Lawson (18).Lawson hit a bu…

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: BUZZER BEATER! @hoop_nation22 drills a huge 3-point shot as time expires, and we're going to overtime at the Super Pit.…

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The New Orleans Bowl falls on the same day (Dec. 16) as one of UNT's fall commencement ceremonies.@UNTPrez and… https://t.co/TvzBr1Rort

- 14 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The @MeanGreenVB team broke record after record this season. @mattbrune25 details why this year's team was the best… https://t.co/EUfPyMDlo5

- 15 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.