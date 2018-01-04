Comeback bid falls short in women’s basketball conference opener

Coming off the best non-conference season of head coach Jalie Mitchell’s brief tenure, North Texas opened Conference USA play with a loss to Louisiana Tech University after almost pulling off a dramatic comeback.

The Mean Green (9-4) trailed by as many as 16 in the middle of the 3rd quarter but stormed back to trim it to three with under five minutes left in the fourth. The team ended up falling short 61-53 to the Lady Techsters (10-4).

“I don’t think we were on the glass initially, when they got offensive rebounds they got buckets,” Mitchell said. “The other thing is that we just didn’t have a lot of people putting the ball in the whole.”

The lone bright spot in the Mean Green offense was junior guard Terriell Bradley, who put up 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting and finished as one of two players in double figures. Junior post Micayla Buckner contributed 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

While those two shouldered most of the offensive load, freshman guard Lauren Holmes had an off night as she went 1-of-14 from the field. No one else on the team shot more than four times and they struggled to create without Bradley.

“We have to have other people that can score it,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t have that for whatever reason, Lauren was off and we didn’t have anyone else that stepped up, but everyone is capable of making baskets and i thought we had some uncharacteristic misses.”

North Texas’ defense also gave up 10 more points than their average and 24 points in the paint.

The Mean Green forced 14 turnovers which they only were able to turn in to 14 points. In the 3rd quarter, Louisiana Tech shot 7-of-13 from the field but then in the 4th, the Lady Techsters only shot 3-of-14 which led to the near comeback.

“You’re not going to shoot the ball well all the time so you have to rely on your defense,” Mitchell said. “I thought we missed some assignments and some things that were uncharacteristic and probably because we were worried about what we were doing on the offensive end. We just got to be tougher.”

Featured image: Mean Green Basketball Players Micayla Buckner (34) and Trena Mims (24) Guard Texas A&M International in a game November 14. Madison Gore