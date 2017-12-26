North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Denton’s Downtown Mini Mall destroyed by fire

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Denton’s Downtown Mini Mall destroyed by fire

Denton’s Downtown Mini Mall destroyed by fire
December 26
12:49 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A four-alarm fire erupted early Tuesday morning inside the Downtown Mini Mall at 108 N. Locust St. in Denton. Firefighters had the fire, which started at 3 a.m,  under control by around 6 a.m.

City of Denton spokesperson Jessica Rogers said no injuries were reported. The inside of the Mini Mall was destroyed and the roof collapsed.

Rogers said other businesses around the Downtown Mini Mall had smoke and water damage and Jupiter House, an adjacent coffee shop, was also damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire and damage estimate has not been released.

The Denton Fire Department placed a fan in front of the open door of Jupiter House to air out the water and smoke damage inside the building. Jake King/DRC

Locust and Austin streets will be shut down for at least 24 hours.

The Downtown Mini Mall posted on Facebook about the event.

Tears overtook my vision when I caught sight of a fleet of fire engines dousing the facade with high powered hoses. The roof had collapsed, and I could see light shining through the new chasm where the ceiling once was. My family and I are deeply wounded by the loss of this place we hold so dear. Goodbye mini mall, we’ll miss you.”

Potential causes of the fire and estimated damages will not be available until tomorrow, Rogers said. This story will be updated as more information is released.

Jake King/DRC

Denton residents stand and look at the Downtown Mini Mall on Tuesday morning after the fire. Jake King/DRC

Featured Image: Downtown Mini Mall on the Square caught fire early  Tuesday morning. Jake King/DRC

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Devin Rardin

Devin Rardin

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

December 7, 2017 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
A four-alarm fire erupted early Tuesday morning inside the Downtown Mini Mall at 108 N. Locust St. in Denton. Firef… https://t.co/Et5QZqFAAu

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @pvponline: Just flashed back to when the @ntdaily, my college paper, accepted my comic strip submission. I was pretty proud that day.

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Inconsistent defense again causes problems for North Texas as Troy hangs 50 points in New Orleans Bowl showdown. Story…

- 9 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: After pulling within two points at the half, North Texas faltered in the final two quarters as Troy pulled away for a 50…

- 10 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.