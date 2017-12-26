Denton’s Downtown Mini Mall destroyed by fire

A four-alarm fire erupted early Tuesday morning inside the Downtown Mini Mall at 108 N. Locust St. in Denton. Firefighters had the fire, which started at 3 a.m, under control by around 6 a.m.

City of Denton spokesperson Jessica Rogers said no injuries were reported. The inside of the Mini Mall was destroyed and the roof collapsed.

Rogers said other businesses around the Downtown Mini Mall had smoke and water damage and Jupiter House, an adjacent coffee shop, was also damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire and damage estimate has not been released.

Locust and Austin streets will be shut down for at least 24 hours.

The Downtown Mini Mall posted on Facebook about the event.

“Tears overtook my vision when I caught sight of a fleet of fire engines dousing the facade with high powered hoses. The roof had collapsed, and I could see light shining through the new chasm where the ceiling once was. My family and I are deeply wounded by the loss of this place we hold so dear. Goodbye mini mall, we’ll miss you.”

Potential causes of the fire and estimated damages will not be available until tomorrow, Rogers said. This story will be updated as more information is released.

Featured Image: Downtown Mini Mall on the Square caught fire early Tuesday morning. Jake King/DRC