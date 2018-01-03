Holmes and Smart receive C-USA honors for performances in past week

Sophomore guard Roosevelt Smart must have had a great Christmas break because he came back with a vengeance in his two most recent games to open Conference USA play.

His performance in North Texas’ wins over University of Texas at El Paso and the University of Texas at San Antonio, both of which were on the road, led to him being named Conference USA Player of the Week.

Tony Mitchell back in 2012 was the last Mean Green player to receive the honor.

Smart won the award after lighting up both opponents, averaging 25.5 points per game on nearly 54 percent shooting from the field and over 46 percent from three. In addition, Smart shot 17-of-20 from the free throw line which was huge for the team as no one else made more than two free throws in the two games.

He also grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game which tied for the team high in the first to conference matchups.

With conference play underway, the sophomore from Chicago, Illinois aims to continue impressing people in his first year in green.

Another player who has turned heads in her first season with North Texas has been freshman guard Lauren Holmes.

Holmes was awarded Freshman of the Week for the second time this year after her performance in the win against Oklahoma Panhandle State University on Saturday.

The women’s basketball team is now 9-3 with several new faces contributing, including Holmes.

The freshman guard dropped 19 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks on 8-of-18 shooting.

Averaging almost 12 points and six rebounds a game, Holmes’ performance in the win closing out non-conference play merits the honor.

Featured image: Sophomore Guard Roosevelt Smart (3) attempts to dribble the ball down the court around opponent Indiana State. Madison Gore