North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Letter from the Editor: One final thank you

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Letter from the Editor: One final thank you

Letter from the Editor: One final thank you
December 07
00:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Back in April when I was named Editor-in-Chief, I had an exact plan for how the next seven months would go. Everything was precisely laid out. From the production of the newspaper to re-thinking our digital presence, I was determined to not let anything stop my vision of bringing you the news in an exciting way.

But much like life, not everything went according to plan.

There were obstacles along the way we had to overcome. We made mistakes and learned from them. When we were presented with a problem, it was up to me and about 10 other people to figure out how to solve it.

Reece Waddell, Editor-in-Chief

Which wasn’t always the easiest thing when you consider we’re all students and still learning not only how to be professional journalists, but how to be adults, as well.

It took trial and error.

Now seven months later, with graduation looming, I just have one thing to say.

Thank you.

Thank you to our readers for picking up a copy of the Daily, interacting with stories on social media or going to our website. When we broke the story on how much Donald Trump Jr. would get paid to speak through the UNT Kuhene Series, we did it with you in mind. When we covered Mean Green athletics, our goal was to provide you with live, thorough coverage of your favorite teams.

And our editorials, whether you agreed with them or not, were written to spark a conversation and engage the community.

You see, what we do as journalists is directly tied to our readers. We would not exist if it weren’t for you. We’re told in school our job is to be watchdogs, but if no one reads our content, just exactly who are we serving?

We’re told in school to consider our audience, and as the student newspaper of UNT, our audience is one that is tight-knit. To the students, faculty, UNT and Denton community, and anyone else who may have been with me and my staff on this journey over the past seven months, thank you.

As I get ready to graduate and move on to the next chapter in my life, I hope you will continue to rely on the North Texas Daily as your source for all things UNT and Denton news.

I know I will.

Tags
letter from editorreece waddell
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Reece Waddell

Reece Waddell

Reece Waddell was the Editor-in-Chief of the North Texas Daily from May 2017 to December 2017. He previously served as the Sports Editor and Senior Sports Writer. Reece also worked at The Dallas Morning News and WFAA-TV.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

December 7, 2017 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
In our final edition of the semester: a look into the Kuehne Speaker Series found the Trump Jr. event raised less f… https://t.co/bZME38IB6v

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: North Texas wins 79-76 in OT after a monster game from Roosevelt Smart (22 points) and AJ Lawson (18).Lawson hit a bu…

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: BUZZER BEATER! @hoop_nation22 drills a huge 3-point shot as time expires, and we're going to overtime at the Super Pit.…

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The New Orleans Bowl falls on the same day (Dec. 16) as one of UNT's fall commencement ceremonies.@UNTPrez and… https://t.co/TvzBr1Rort

- 14 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The @MeanGreenVB team broke record after record this season. @mattbrune25 details why this year's team was the best… https://t.co/EUfPyMDlo5

- 15 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.