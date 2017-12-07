Letter from the Editor: One final thank you

Back in April when I was named Editor-in-Chief, I had an exact plan for how the next seven months would go. Everything was precisely laid out. From the production of the newspaper to re-thinking our digital presence, I was determined to not let anything stop my vision of bringing you the news in an exciting way.

But much like life, not everything went according to plan.

There were obstacles along the way we had to overcome. We made mistakes and learned from them. When we were presented with a problem, it was up to me and about 10 other people to figure out how to solve it.

Which wasn’t always the easiest thing when you consider we’re all students and still learning not only how to be professional journalists, but how to be adults, as well.

It took trial and error.

Now seven months later, with graduation looming, I just have one thing to say.

Thank you.

Thank you to our readers for picking up a copy of the Daily, interacting with stories on social media or going to our website. When we broke the story on how much Donald Trump Jr. would get paid to speak through the UNT Kuhene Series, we did it with you in mind. When we covered Mean Green athletics, our goal was to provide you with live, thorough coverage of your favorite teams.

And our editorials, whether you agreed with them or not, were written to spark a conversation and engage the community.

You see, what we do as journalists is directly tied to our readers. We would not exist if it weren’t for you. We’re told in school our job is to be watchdogs, but if no one reads our content, just exactly who are we serving?

We’re told in school to consider our audience, and as the student newspaper of UNT, our audience is one that is tight-knit. To the students, faculty, UNT and Denton community, and anyone else who may have been with me and my staff on this journey over the past seven months, thank you.

As I get ready to graduate and move on to the next chapter in my life, I hope you will continue to rely on the North Texas Daily as your source for all things UNT and Denton news.

I know I will.