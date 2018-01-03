North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Longtime Denton house show venue closes amid sexual assault allegations

January 03
20:38 2018
Denton house show mainstay The Jagoe House announced Wednesday night via Facebook that it would be closing its doors after multiple allegations of sexual assaults at the venue were published on social media.

The DIY venue’s announcement came two days after The Dentonite, a local online publication, released a statement on Facebook regarding the removal of Jagoe House from the website’s annual Denton Arts & Music awards. Jagoe was previously a nominee for the “Non-Traditional Venue” category.

According to the statement, The Dentonite received information regarding a number of sexual assaults that took place at the Jagoe House, some of which were reported to the Denton Police Department as well.

The team behind events at the Jagoe House said they were never made aware of reports from anyone with Denton PD, but that they would not question any of the victims’ allegations, according to the announcement.

“We believe every victim, these strong survivors, and greatly respect those who are brave enough to speak either privately or publicly about it,” the venue’s statement reads.

The Jagoe House asked that anyone with further information regarding sexual misconduct at the venue contact Denton PD as well as the venue owner or operator.

Featured Image: Strings of Christmas lights, an aspect the Jagoe House is well known for, hang over the usually crowded backyard. The Jagoe House is a performance and event venue in Denton that hosts various bands and parties throughout the year. Paige Bruneman

alec spicer

alec spicer

