Man killed while crossing Interstate 35E on Monday

An unidentified man was hit by a car and killed while crossing the 4000 block of Interstate 35E late Monday night, according to a press release by the Denton Police Department.

The incident took place in the northbound lane of the Interstate. The man died on impact and the driver of a 2004 Infinity G35 coupe lost control of the car after the collision near S. Mayhill Road. The Denton PD and fire rescue responded at about 11:30 p.m.

The vehicle lost control and crossed the northbound service road before coming to a stop in front of a business on the 3900 block of S I-35E, the press release stated.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was questioned by police.

Police confirmed on their Twitter that the crash was not ice related and roadways were dry around the scene. The northbound lanes were shut down while the Denton Police Traffic Unit investigated the crash.