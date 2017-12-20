Men’s basketball unable to pull away early, wears down late in loss to Hoyas

Often in the first half, North Texas led the storied Georgetown University by five or six points, even seven at one point, but they were unable to really gain a grasp on the Hoyas.

As a result, the Hoyas regained control by outscoring the Mean Green 29-19 in the final 13 minutes with free throws, blocks and offensive rebounds. The Hoyas ended the first half with 12 offensive rebounds and 11 second chance points.

In the end, Georgetown (9-1) defeated North Texas 75-63 in Washington D.C., Wednesday, in what was the Mean Green’s (7-6) final non-conference game.

“Unfortunately early in the game we didn’t do a good enough job defensive rebounding and we really could’ve built a lead going into halftime,” head coach Grant McCasland said. “We competed in the second half, unfortunately we turned it over a few times which turned to layups for them and that was the difference in the game.”

After shooting nearly 45 percent from the field in the first half, the Hoyas locked down and forced the Mean Green to take even more tough shots in the final 20 minutes of play. In turn, North Texas’ efficiency plummeted to under 33 percent.

The Mean Green also shot a measly 4-for-9 from the free throw line while Georgetown shot a dominant 18-of-26 from the charity stripe.

“We came out really aggressive,” sophomore guard Ryan Woolridge said. “They played great inside defense, we attacked the rim and just couldn’t get any calls, that was it.”

Woolridge played perhaps the best game of his career in the loss, putting up 20 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals with only three turnovers in 40 minutes.

“He did a tremendous job distributing the basketball,” McCasland said. “Ryan just played a masterful game and unfortunately we just didn’t make enough to put the defense in trouble.”

Senior forward Shane Temara also had a solid offensive outing with 14 points and 12 boards on 4-of-7 shooting from three. Meanwhile, it was a rough night for the team’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Roosevelt Smart, who went 3-of-18 from the field and 1-of-13 from three.

On the defensive side of the ball, North Texas held the Hoyas to 38 percent shooting in the first half. However in the second half, Georgetown shot 48 percent and only needed two offensive rebounds to put away the Mean Green.

Now, North Texas heads into Conference USA play after showing plenty of potential against several capable teams, including the Hoyas.

“They are such a big, physical team that it did wear us down over the course of the game,” McCasland said. “It’s a tough matchup when you have all that size you’re playing against. This will definitely be a good evaluation tool for preparation for league play.”

Next up: North Texas continues four-game road trip with the University of Texas at El Paso on Dec. 28.

Featured image: North Texas sophomore guard Ryan Woolridge (0) drives the lane against Rogers State. Colin Mitchell