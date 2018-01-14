National search underway for new UNT System CFO, Bob Brown to fill interim role

Bob Brown, UNT’s vice president of finance and administrative operations, took over as interim vice chancellor for finance (Chief Financial Officer) on Dec. 1, 2017, following former CFO Janet Waldron’s resignation.

A national search is underway to find a long-term replacement, with plans to fill the position during the spring 2018 semester.

UNT’s CFO is responsible for overseeing the financial obligations of the UNT System along with human resources and information technology services.

As the interim CFO, Brown will be responsible for maintaining operations while the search for a new CFO continues. High-ranking members of the UNT faculty indicated their belief that the interim CFO will perform just as well as Waldron did during her tenure.

“Our interim vice chancellor for finance, Brown, is a respected leader and a dedicated UNT [alumnus] — we are confident in his ability to lead our financial system,” Chancellor Roe said. “Bob will have full authority of our financial system during this interim period.”

Waldron was the CFO for three years before her resignation and her co-workers said she was excellent at her job.

“Janet was wonderful to work with and had really great experience that she accumulated over the years while working for the University of Maine,” UNT System spokesperson Paul Corliss said. “She was the head of finance for both the University of Maine and the chief financial officer for the state of Maine at one point in her career. She had wonderful experience, and on top of having that experience and being qualified, she was a really wonderful teammate and a good person to work with.”

Waldron resigned in late December with plans to return to Maine and be with her family.

While Brown maintains the position, a national search is taking place to find someone to control operations in the long run. The UNT System has partnered with the consulting firm Wheless Partners to ensure a qualified candidate will take over the position.

Though no names of potential hires have been released, Corliss said the search is going extremely well.

“We feel very good about the search and its progress,” Corliss said. “We look forward to likely filling the position sometime later this spring.”

Featured Image: Courtesy UNT