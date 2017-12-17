North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Rose powers men's basketball past San Diego in OT thriller




December 17
00:47 2017
Roosevelt Smart was feeling it late Saturday night in San Diego, California.

With the North Texas men’s basketball team in need of a basket in overtime, Smart, as he had done for the majority of the game, came through.

While appearing to try to draw a foul, Smart heaved up a desperation shot just inside the three-point line. It was an unlikely attempt, but Smart buried it to give the Mean Green a little breathing room.

That shot told the story of Smart’s entire night, as the sophomore finished with a career-high 31 points to lead North Texas past San Diego University in overtime 86-83.

The win gave the Mean Green their first road victory of the year and moved the team to 7-5 on the season, giving McCasland and company a key win over a quality opponent.

The Toreros (8-3) entered the night with their only loss at home coming against San Diego State University earlier this season.

While Rose was the star of the night, redshirt sophomore guard Ryan Woolridge had a huge showing as well. Woolridge, who transferred from San Diego and was playing against his former team for the second time in two years, poured in 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds to facilitate the Mean Green offensive attack.

The win was sweet revenge for Woolridge and the rest of the returners from last season’s team after North Texas fell to San Diego on a controversial ending in Denton. The Mean Green allowed the Toreros to hang around in overtime, but were able to close the door this time around.

Next up: North Texas will take on Georgetown University at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the second game of a four-game road trip.

Featured Image: North Texas sophomore guard Roosevelt Smart dribbles the ball down the court in a game against Grambling State on November 27 at the Super Pit. Smart is a transfer from New Mexico Junior College and is a starter for the Mean Green. 

Tags
mean greenmen's basketballnorth texas
Brady Keane

Brady Keane

Brady Keane is the Sports Editor of the North Texas Daily. He previously served as Deputy Sports Editor (Jan. 2017-May 2017) and as a Staff Writer (Aug. 2015-May 2016).

