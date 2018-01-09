Sarah Palin to speak at Denton County Republican Party event
Sarah Palin, former vice presidential candidate and governor of Alaska, will speak at the Denton County Republican Party’s Lincoln-Reagan dinner on Feb. 10 at the Denton Embassy Suites hotel.
The event will begin with a private reception followed by a VIP reception where guests can meet Palin and other elected officials. There will be a live and silent auction and a program called “Campaign Headquarters,” where candidates can meet with voters, at the event.
An individual ticket costs $125, and a VIP reception ticket will cost $250. The price of table sponsors ranges from $1,000 to $5,000.
Featured Image: Sarah Palin Wikimedia Commons
