Sarah Palin to speak at Denton County Republican Party event

January 09
15:48 2018
Sarah Palin, former vice presidential candidate and governor of Alaska, will speak at the Denton County Republican Party’s Lincoln-Reagan dinner on Feb. 10 at the Denton Embassy Suites hotel.

The event will begin with a private reception followed by a VIP reception where guests can meet Palin and other elected officials. There will be a live and silent auction and a program called “Campaign Headquarters,” where candidates can meet with voters, at the event.  

An individual ticket costs $125, and a VIP reception ticket will cost $250. The price of table sponsors ranges from $1,000 to $5,000.

Featured Image: Sarah Palin Wikimedia Commons

