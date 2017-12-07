North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

SGA receives formal complaint, decision on athletic fee increase postponed

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

SGA receives formal complaint, decision on athletic fee increase postponed

SGA receives formal complaint, decision on athletic fee increase postponed
December 07
15:22 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The decision on a student vote regarding a referendum aiming to increase student athletic fees has been postponed until the first week of the spring semester, which begins Jan. 16.

The news was announced in a tweet by the Student Government Association Thursday afternoon, just two hours before a decision was set to be announced at 5 p.m.

The complaint appears to stem from a UNT policy regarding pre-finals days. UNT Policy 06.031 reads, “During prefinals days, no new curricular content will be disseminated, student organizations do not meet, and no extracurricular activities will be required.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Featured Image: Apogee Stadium. File

Tags
mean greenSGAUNTWren Baker
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brady Keane

Brady Keane

Brady Keane is the Sports Editor of the North Texas Daily. He previously served as Deputy Sports Editor (Jan. 2017-May 2017) and as a Staff Writer (Aug. 2015-May 2016).

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

December 7, 2017 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Sports Editor @BradyKeane reports @UNTSGA has received a formal complaint regarding the vote to increase… https://t.co/aUD3SVRWSK

- 12 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @BradyKeane: Breaking: @UNTSGA announces there was a formal complaint regarding the vote to increase athletic fees at #UNT.A hearing a…

- 42 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Farewell letter from our Editor-in-Chief, @ReeceWaddell15.“As I get ready to graduate and move on to the next cha… https://t.co/F8iFHctyd7

- 51 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The #UNT Kuehne Series earned a total of $88,319 from the Trump Jr. event, according to documents obtained by the D… https://t.co/OfgPj3ljEN

- 2 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.