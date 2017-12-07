SGA receives formal complaint, decision on athletic fee increase postponed

The decision on a student vote regarding a referendum aiming to increase student athletic fees has been postponed until the first week of the spring semester, which begins Jan. 16.

The news was announced in a tweet by the Student Government Association Thursday afternoon, just two hours before a decision was set to be announced at 5 p.m.

The hearing and the certification of the 2017 SGA/GSC Intercollegiate Athletics and Student Service Fee Referendum election results will be conducted the first week of classes in the spring 2018 semester (week of January 16th). #UNT pic.twitter.com/yIqIln6bhs — UNT SGA (@UNTSGA) December 7, 2017

The complaint appears to stem from a UNT policy regarding pre-finals days. UNT Policy 06.031 reads, “During prefinals days, no new curricular content will be disseminated, student organizations do not meet, and no extracurricular activities will be required.”

Featured Image: Apogee Stadium. File