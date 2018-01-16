Smart, Bradley named Conference USA Players of the Week

The leading scorers on both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have been rewarded for their standout scoring last week, earning Conference USA Player of the Week honors.

For the women, junior guard Terriell Bradley averaged 22.5 points per game in her two games last week. She led the team to two home wins over Old Dominion University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

In addition to her 22.5 points, Bradley averaged 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 7-of-12 from 3-point range and 12-of-21 from the field.

This is Bradley’s first career player of the week award despite leading the team in scoring for the past season and a half. The Mean Green are now 11-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play with a two-game road trip coming up.

On the men’s side, sophomore Roosevelt Smart only played in one game last week, but it was the best shooting performance in North Texas history. Smart made a school record 10 3-pointers on 17 attempts and scored the fifth-most points in school history with 42.

The Mean Green needed all 42 points as they defeated Rice University 85-78 Saturday afternoon on the road. The Mean Green are now 10-8 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Smart also grabbed seven rebounds and was 10-of-12 from the free throw line. The driving ability of the Mean Green guards gave Smart just enough room to fire away, and this was one of those games where he just could not seem to miss. Smart is now shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range and nearly 89 percent from the charity stripe this season.

This marks Smart’s second player of the week award with the last one coming just two weeks ago. The sophomore sharpshooter is starting to gain more recognition for his play in the conference as North Texas gets into the thick of C-USA play.

Featured image: University of North Texas Mean Green men’s basketball versus Old Dominion University at the Super Pit in Denton on January 6, 2018. (Photo Rick Yeatts Photography/Colin Mitchell)