North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

SMU coach Chad Morris leaving for Arkansas

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

SMU coach Chad Morris leaving for Arkansas

SMU coach Chad Morris leaving for Arkansas
December 06
18:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Southern Methodist University head coach Chad Morris, who took over the Mustangs’ program in 2014 after serving as the offensive coordinator at Clemson, has accepted the head coaching job at University of Arkansas.

The Mustangs are scheduled to play in the inaugural DXL Frisco Bowl at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Toyota Stadium against Conference USA’s Louisiana Tech University. SMU will now enter the game with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor serving as interim head coach, according to Adam Grosbard of the Dallas Morning News.

SMU, which is one of North Texas’ biggest in-state rivals, went 2-10 in Morris’ first year before bouncing back with a 5-7 campaign last season. Morris won seven games this year, getting the Mustangs back to a bowl game for the first time since 2012.

Morris had tremendous success on the recruiting trail while at SMU and was a thorn in the side of the Mean Green over the last few years. The Mustangs defeated North Texas 31-13 in 2015, 34-21 in 2016 and 54-32 this season.

SMU signed nine three-star high school recruits from Texas last year compared to five by the Mean Green. The Mustangs currently have the No. 5 ranked recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference for 2018, according to 247Sports.com. 13 of their 19 commits are three-star players from Texas.

43 of the 46 players signed by SMU in the last two recruiting cycles have been from Texas.

It remains to be seen how Morris’ departure will impact those numbers with the early signing period (Dec. 20-22) rapidly approaching.

Featured Image: North Texas senior defensive tackle Sid Moore attempts to sack Southern Methodist University quarterback Ben Hicks. Colin Mitchell

Tags
ArkansasChad Morrisfootballnorth texasSECSMU
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brady Keane

Brady Keane

Brady Keane is the Sports Editor of the North Texas Daily. He previously served as Deputy Sports Editor (Jan. 2017-May 2017) and as a Staff Writer (Aug. 2015-May 2016).

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

December 7, 2017 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
In our final edition of the semester: a look into the Kuehne Speaker Series found the Trump Jr. event raised less f… https://t.co/bZME38IB6v

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: North Texas wins 79-76 in OT after a monster game from Roosevelt Smart (22 points) and AJ Lawson (18).Lawson hit a bu…

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: BUZZER BEATER! @hoop_nation22 drills a huge 3-point shot as time expires, and we're going to overtime at the Super Pit.…

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The New Orleans Bowl falls on the same day (Dec. 16) as one of UNT's fall commencement ceremonies.@UNTPrez and… https://t.co/TvzBr1Rort

- 14 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The @MeanGreenVB team broke record after record this season. @mattbrune25 details why this year's team was the best… https://t.co/EUfPyMDlo5

- 15 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.