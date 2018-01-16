This and That: Oprah Winfrey for 2020

Ever since Oprah Winfrey graced audiences with her acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, the idea that she should run for president arose, and it’s taken over the media. Though she isn’t actually running, Winfrey is said to be “intrigued” with the idea.

This sparked interest and debate on whether or not another celebrity in office could actually work.

In my opinion, Democrats would want to have their own celebrity in office, the same way Republicans have their reality TV star as president.

Before we boot a black woman who has exemplified more regal flair than our current president, let’s actually consider for a moment if she did decide to run. What would America do next?

The main difference between the two? The legacies each have made.

Winfrey has already created those international relations by simply traveling and sharing her experiences with massive audiences. She subtly familiarized herself with many nations, which is a major pro in knowing our allies and enemies alike.

Winfrey highlighted the poor slums of Mumbai by humanizing the families that lived there. She rubbed shoulders with Indian royalty when invited to a palace event by the royal family of Jaipur. Winfrey connected with the progressive people of Copenhagen, Denmark. She visited the remains of a Holocaust camp with known survivor and author Elie Wiesel in Poland. She has brought to light the women of China who subject themselves to married men.

In 2006, Winfrey opened up the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, or OWLAG, in South Africa. The first graduating class has gone on to attend Ivy League schools in America, as well as top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s).

She took a leap of philanthropic faith in order to change the lives of girls who she says, “reminds her of herself.”

Having the first woman president be black as well would be inspirational to a lot of women. Winfrey has garnered a following from women worldwide since the initial airing of her show in 1986, and one has to wonder if the same following will remain loyal with her being a Democratic candidate for America — considering some women didn’t support Hilary Clinton.

Winfrey embodies the American dream. If any celebrity were to be allowed to be leader of the free world, I think we can all agree that Oprah Winfrey would have us sleeping comfortably at night.

As Trump’s relentless actions stray us farther and father apart as a nation, the mere idea of Oprah saving the day in 2020 gives me the type of hope that I haven’t seen in this country since 2008.

If we don’t want to implement the idea of celebrities taking political offices, maybe we need to take a closer look as to why we don’t trust actual politicians with their jobs.

