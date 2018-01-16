This and That: Why we shouldn’t have another celebrity run for president in 2020

It is not the first time celebrities have been mixed up in American politics. In fact, this isn’t even the first time celebrities have been criticized for snagging the highest office in the American government.

Many critiques of 40th United States President Ronald Reagan and his administration was because of his past career in Hollywood.

At the time, many argued that his previous career as an actor was un-presidential, and that he brought a certain level of dishonor and lack of professionalism to the White House.

Even so, Reagan did have some political experience. Prior to being elected president, Ronald Reagan served as the governor of California throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, is something new.

Trump is distinct in his absence of political experience. The U.S. presidential office is the first, and only political office he has ever been elected to. Trump has never been appointed to any political or bureaucratic position, and he has no military background to speak of.

He is unique in his lack of qualifications for the presidential office, and I hope very much that he remains unique.

As the 2020 election approaches, many celebrities’ names have been thrown into the ring, including American rapper Kanye West. Most recently, Oprah Winfrey has been mentioned as a potential candidate.

Sure, Oprah is eloquent and inspirational, but her election in terms of political experience would be a mistake. The current trend towards supporting popular public figures who have no concept of what it really means to run a government is disturbing.

What is the point of even having representatives if they have no more of an understanding of the law and government than the people they represent? The entire purpose of electing representatives is to have individuals who are more informed make decisions that forge a compromise between the people’s interests and the realities of government.

The issue isn’t that Winfrey, or any other prospective famous candidate, is a celebrity. The issue is that they have no experience that would truly prepare them for being president.

Trump’s inability to bring most of the items on his agenda to fruition and inability to be “presidential” prove just how unprepared he was for his time in office, and just how foolish it would be elect anyone with a similar level of experience in his stead.

Being a politician isn’t just about having opinions, it’s about understanding how to actually get things done and how to adequately represent your constituency.

If you have no political experience, how are you supposed to have the skill set necessary to even accomplish that?

