UNT campus construction guide for spring 2018

As the new semester begins, UNT is in the midst of multiple ongoing construction projects and renovations on campus. Some projects create obstructions for pedestrian walkways and streets, and include building additions and road reconstruction. Here’s the breakdown:

Athletic Facilities

Track and Field complex

The new track and field complex has been under construction since October 2017 and is set to be completed by late July 2018. The new complex is being built south of the Warranch Tennis complex, located at 1499 South Bonnie Brae St. The sidewalks along the site will be blocked to pedestrian traffic.

Coliseum

The Coliseum, known as the “Super Pit,” located on 600 Ave. D is currently being renovated. The project started June 2017 and will be completed by April 28, 2018. The renovations include the addition of ticket booths, office space and restrooms.

Residence Halls

Kerr Hall

The southeast section of Kerr Residence Hall, located at 1413 Maple St., will be blocked until Feb. 26, 2018, the date the new welcome center and Residence Hall are set to be completed. Parking Lot One and grounds east of Kerr Hall are the impacted areas.

Matthews Hall

The east side of Matthews Hall will affect pedestrian and vehicular traffic until Jan. 30, 2018, the project’s end date. The building is being sealed on the east staging side of Matthews Hall for the duration of the construction.

Infrastructure Improvements

Bain Hall

The area between Bain Hall and Ken Bahnsen Gym, located along West Highland Street, will be blocked to pedestrian traffic due to an infrastructure upgrade. The Bain Hall infrastructure upgrade includes the replacement of sidewalks and new sewer and storm drains in the area. The project will be finished by Jan. 30, 2018.

Eagle Drive

The north side of Eagle drive between Central Avenue and Avenue C is obstructing pedestrian and vehicular traffic due to the burying of overhead power lines placed by the Denton Municipal Electric. The improvements will be completed by the end of April 2018.

Oak Street

The Klein Patio on Oak Street is undergoing a gas piping and electrical systems upgrade. The project started in November 2017 and will be completed by Jan. 30, 2018. Pedestrian traffic in the patio area will be blocked for the duration of the project upgrade.

CVAD

Parking Lot 50 and the adjacent sidewalks will be blocked due to the new College of Visual Arts and Design building and design addition. This project takes place along the east side of the art building at 1201 West Mulberry St. The new building and design addition is set to be completed by late October 2018, and has been in the works since January 2017.

Featured Image: A sign displays an artist’s rendition of what the new building for the College of Visual Arts and Design will look like when completed. Garen Powers