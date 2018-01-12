Wearing a color for a cause is bare-minimum activism

In the wake of the recent #TimesUp campaign at the 2018 Golden Globes, we are finally seeing accountability and karma for sexual abusers in the film industry.

The #TimesUp movement was a great thought, but it was not great in practice. Spreading awareness of sexual abuse and harassment by wearing black to the Golden Globes? Sounds revolutionary, right?

Wearing a certain color for a cause does little to ensue action against the monstrous atrocities of those in positions of power, especially when the people who are wearing that color can do so much more.

Celebrities like Justin Timberlake, who wore black to the Golden Globes and even showcased support for the #TimesUp movement in a recent Twitter post, also actively worked with sexual abusers like Woody Allen—who was accused of sexually abusing his daughter, Dylan Farrow.

However, this was not the only example of hypocrisy displayed at the Golden Globes. Many of the celebrities that wore black also took part in giving Kirk Douglas, another sexual abuser in the film industry, a standing ovation.

Douglas had a long lasting career in Hollywood, and because of his hard work, he was awarded a standing ovation. Nevertheless, Twitter users let it be known that Douglas was accused of raping actress Natalie Wood when she was only 16 years-old.

The central theme of the #TimesUp movement was to give victims of sexual harassment and assault survivors a voice, with prominent figures wearing black to show their solidarity for the victims.

However, with celebrities still working and giving standing ovations to accused sexual abusers, it felt rather like a slap in the face than actual solidarity, further proving that wearing a color for a cause is absolutely pointless—unless you are, well, actually putting forth action toward the cause.

If one is in a position of power to help the marginalized, but only offer “thoughts and prayers” or wear a color for the cause, then it is a cop out.

Thoughts and prayers, as well as spreading awareness, are always important. However, real change comes from action, and if one is in that position to pursue action, but does not, it is therefore not activism.

When it comes to sexual misconduct, it is important to hold abusers accountable, regardless of their impact or success in their field.

Once we start putting action behind our words of support, and actually start giving a solid platform for assault victims to project their voice, is when the continuous cycle of suffering will end.

Featured Image: Illustration by Ari Solorio